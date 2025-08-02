Jackals Walked-off for Second Time this Week

JOLIET, Ill. - The New Jersey Jackals (22-47) fell to the Joliet Slammers (35-36) 4-3. The Slammers struck first in the fourth inning when Braylin Marine tripled in Antonio Valdez. Trailing 1-0, the Jackals answered with a Sam Angelo solo home run in the top of the fifth. Tied at 1-1, they took the lead in the sixth when Luis Acevedo scored on a wild pitch and added on an insurance run in the eighth courtesy of a Jake DeLeo sacrifice fly that plated Bryson Parks.

Trailing 3-1, Joliet scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth off of Jackals reliever Max Martzolf (L, 0-2). Bryant Flete kept the game alive by reaching on a two-out fielder's choice which allowed Kendal Ewell to score. Jose Contreras followed with a single to put runners on first and second base. The next hitter, Valdez doubled into the left-center gap, scoring both Flete and Contreras.

Jackals' starter Joe Testa (ND, 1-4) threw five innings, allowing one run with three strikeouts. He was relieved by Anthony Leak who tossed two scoreless innings. Dusty Baird followed by putting up a zero that included his 200th professional strikeout. Martzolf threw 0.2 innings in the ninth and gave up three runs.

CJ Blowers (ND, 2-2) went seven innings, surrendering two runs with three strikeouts. Cameron Smith pitched the eighth inning and allowed a run. Jacob Morin (W, 2-2) was the pitcher of record, retiring the side in the ninth.

The Jackals try to salvage a split with Joliet tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT.







