Jackals Drop Doubleheader Against New York to Close the Season Series

July 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (21-43) dropped both games to the New York Boulders (36-28) 14-2 and 1-0.

In game one, the Boulders opened the scoring in the first inning when Alfredo Marte lifted a sacrifice fly to score Kyle Hess. Trailing 1-0 in the home first, the Jackals took their first lead on Bryson Parks' ninth long ball of the year, a two-run home run scoring Kenneth Jimenez to lead 2-0.

In the top of the second, New York wrestled back the lead for good when Ryan Vogel singled in Santino Rosso and Kyle Hess singled to score Vogel to make it 3-2.

New York tacked on eleven runs across the fifth and sixth inning, mainly on two two-run home runs. The first came off the bat of Santino Rosso, plating Fritz Genther. The next hitter. Christian Ficca singled and then Enzo Apodaca launched his first professional home run to grow the lead to 9-2. They added five more runs in the sixth inning to grow the advantage to 14-2.

Nick Timpanelli (L, 1-3) took the loss after tossing 4.2 innings, allowing nine runs on 12 hits with one strikeout. Garrett Cooper (6-1) earned the win, throwing a complete seven frames with five strikeouts and allowing just two runs.

In game two, the pitchers took over with Jackals' starter Joe Testa (L, 1-4) dealing six innings, striking out four and allowing one unearned run that came when Alfredo Marte reached on an error in the fourth inning, scoring Austin Dennis. Mitchell Senger (W, 1-0) kept the Jackals off the board through 5.2 innings with four strikeouts. Scott Harper got the third out in the top of the sixth inning when Richel Del Rosario singled and Ryan Vogel threw out Sam Angelo at the plate, keeping New York ahead 1-0.

New Jersey reliever Max Martzolf sent the Boulders down in sequence in the top of the seventh. In the home seventh, after Tyler Vail (S, 11) recorded two quick outs, the Jackals had runners on first and second when Arbert Cipion laced a ground ball up the third baseline that trickled just foul before settling into the left field corner. On the next pitch, Cipion chopped out to the third baseman Rosso to end the contest.

The Jackals try to snap their six-game skid on Tuesday when they embark on a nine game road trip beginning in Washington against the Wild Things. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.