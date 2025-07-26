Jackals Surrender Ninth Inning Lead, Drop Opener to Boulders; Will Close Series with Saturday Doubleheader

PATERSON, N.J. The New Jersey Jackals (21-41) fell to the New York Boulders (34-28) 5-1.

The Jackals opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. With Bryson Parks on second base, Kenneth Jimenez singled him in to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead.

Both pitching staffs took over as Francis Ferguson (ND, 2-5) tossed seven shutout frames with four strikeouts. Blaine Traxel (ND, 0-0) maintained the one-run margin, keeping the Jackals off the board until his day ended after the fifth.

Ethan Bradford took over for New York in the sixth, sending the Jackals down in sequence in the sixth and seventh. Nolan LaMere (W, 2-0) put up a zero in the eighth.

For New Jersey, Jalon Long allowed one hit, and then struck out the next three hitters in relief of Ferguson.

In the ninth inning, with Anthony Leak (L, 0-2) on the hill for the save opportunity, the Boulders evened the score on a Christian Ficca single that scored Santino Rosso. Leak was removed following an intentional walk to Austin Dennis to load the bases for Frankie Giuliano. The next batter, Kyle Hess lifted a sacrifice fly, sending in Ficca, putting New York up 2-1. The next batter, Jason Agresti launched a three-run home run to balloon the Boulders advantage to 5-1. Tyler Vail sent the Jackals down in order in the home ninth.

The Jackals conclude their season series tomorrow against the Boulders in a single-admission double-header, replacing Sunday's finale. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET.







