Otters, Titans Set for Rubber Match on Sunday

July 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

OTTAWA, ON, Can. - The Evansville Otters (24-40) dropped the middle game of the series against the Ottawa Titans (32-33) on Saturday night, 7-4.

The Otters started from behind early. Parker Brahms made the start and after a scoreless first inning, he came back in the second and allowed five runs.

Evansville responded in the top of the third as Dennis Pierce's 10th hit of the week found the gap to score two for the Otters, cutting the lead to 5-2.

After the second inning, Brahms settled in, pitching through the sixth, allowing just three baserunners and no more runs.

Justin Felix doubled to put runners at second and third with one away in the fifth. Pierce grounded out to second to get Evansville to within two runs. After two quick outs in the sixth, Keenan Taylor walked, followed by a Logan Brown double to make the score 5-4.

Brahms began the seventh of the mound, but left with the bases loaded and two away. Jackson Malouf followed and allowed a soft single into right that added two to the Titans lead. Brahms finished the night with 6.2 innings pitched, allowing seven runs.

After finishing the seventh, Malouf worked a clean eighth to send the Otters to the ninth needing three runs. Unfortunately, Evansville couldn't push any runs across and lost 7-4.

Evansville is back in action tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. CT for the rubber match of the final series of the long road trip. The Otters then travel back to Bosse Field to host the Lake Erie Crushers to end the month.

