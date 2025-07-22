Big Innings Drop Otters in Series Opener

QUEBEC, QC, Can. - The Evansville Otters (22-38) dropped the series opener against the Quebec Capitales (45-16) on Tuesday night, 16-5.

Evansville jumped out in front with Dennis Pierce's third leadoff home run of the season. He became one of six Otters batters to have at least seven home runs this season.

Ryan Wiltse made his third start of the season and started off right, giving up just one hit in the first two innings. The third inning however saw Quebec put up seven runs to take an 8-1 lead. Wiltse bounced back afterwards, pitching through two more innings, allowing just one run.

The Otters struggled against the starter for the Capitales tonight. After the Pierce home run, Evansville managed just three hits over the next five innings.

Colin Murphy entered in the sixth. After he allowed a run in the sixth, Quebec would have their second big inning of the game, putting up six in the seventh.

Evansville found some offense of their own in the seventh. After a double from Logan Brown, the Otters used some Quebec miscues to put up two runs. Back-to-back walks in the eighth followed by a Pavin Parks double would plate two more for Evansville.

Nolan Thebiay entered and pitched a scoreless eighth. The Otters threatened to score more in the ninth, but stranded two to fall 16-5.

Evansville got some good performances from their offense tonight. Pierce tallied three hits and L.J. Jones reached three times. Brown's hit was his 11th hit in his last eight games.

Evansville is back in action tomorrow night in Quebec with a 6:05 p.m. CT scheduled first pitch before the series finale on Thursday at the same time. The Otters will then travel to Ottawa to take on the Titans for the weekend series to finish their season-long road trip.

