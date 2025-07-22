Crooked Numbers Power Crushers to 8-4 Win in Florence

July 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH -The Lake Erie Crushers (32-26) extended their winning streak to three games with an 8-4 victory over the Florence Y'alls (26-33) on Tuesday night.

SS Jarrod Watkins gave the Crushers a big lift with a three-run homer in the 2nd inning off RHP Zac Westcott. It was Watkins' third homer of the season, coming on a 3-1 pitch with him in the eight spot in the lineup. Skipper Jared Lemieux shifted the lineup around slightly in the series opener and it paid off.

The Y'alls punched back with three runs in the 4th against LHP Darrien Ragins, who got into some walk trouble in the inning. On a bases-loaded bouncer back to the mound, Ragins elected to throw to first base, but neglected the force-out at home, allowing a run to score. By the looks of it, Ragins forgot how many outs there were.

However, Ragins would get rewarded later after grinding through a quality start. Outside of the 4th, he pitched great. His final line: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K.

In the 7th, the Crushers faced a new reliever, RHP Travis Phelps, who got two quick outs to start a mundane inning. However, on a 2-2 pitch to CF Dario Gomez, Y'alls C Zade Richardson failed to receive a fastball that looked to be on the inside corner. The pitch was called a ball, and Gomez walked on the next pitch.

So with two outs the Crushers had a gift for the taking. Needing a clutch hit, they got it from LF Burle Dixon. Dixon spanked a double into the right field corner to easily score Gomez and give Lake Erie a 4-3 lead. Then, the Crushers loaded the bases to force a pitching change, chasing Phelps from the game.

With Florence bringing in LHP Carter Hines, Lemieux pulled the managerial strings and lifted 3B Jaidan Quinn, who had drawn two walks in the game, for PH Derek Vegas. Vegas didn't waste any time slapping an RBI single into right field that scooted by RF TJ Reeves, clearing the bases and putting the Crushers up big, 7-3.

The Y'alls got one run back against RHP Dayan Reinoso in the bottom of the 7th, but Dario Gomez gunned down an unsuspecting Anthony Brocato trying to go first to third on a single. The mental error proved costly as RHP Leonardo Rodriguez was able to get out of the inning preventing any further damage.

For good measure, C Alfredo Gonzalez smoked an RBI double in the top of the 9th for some added insurance as the Crushers went on to beat the Y'alls 8-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Darrien Ragins (4-3) got big outs in key spots in his quality effort. Y'alls' reliever Tyler Phelps (0-1) was hurt by his teammates in what would be his first loss.

You'd better wake up bright and early to catch the next Crushers game, because they turn right around for a 10:35am ET first pitch tomorrow morning, July 23rd. The team returns to Avon next weekend, welcoming the Mississippi Mud Monsters for their first trip to Crushers Stadium.

