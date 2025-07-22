Four-Run Second Plagues Jackals in Opener against Rox

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (21-38) fell to the Brockton Rox (24-36) 5-2.

The Rox jumped on the board in the second with a two run home run off the bat of JR DiSarcina to make it 2-0. They weren't done yet as Austin White hit a two run home of his own lengthening the lead, 4-0.

The Jackals cut into the lead in the sixth. With Sam Angelo and Sebastian Mueller on base, Jake DeLeo singled to center field to allow Angelo and Mueller to score making it 4-2.

The Rox answered right back in the seventh, Evan Giordano hit a single to score White to make it 5-2.

In the loss, the Jackals collected six hits. Bryson Parks and Sebastian Mueller each had two hits, and Jake DeLeo and Anthony Nigro each had one.

Jackals' pitcher Tommy Lawrence (L, 0-1) tossed eight innings, giving up five runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out one. Max Martzolf threw the ninth, striking out one and walking one.

Rox starter Zach Eldred (W, 1-1) went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks, striking out four. He was relieved by Matthew Maloney who tossed a scoreless seven while walking two. Brendan O'Donell threw one inning, walking one and striking out one. Mike McKenna (S, 5) threw the ninth, striking out three.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM ET.







