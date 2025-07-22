Untimely Error Sinks Florence

July 22, 2025

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped an 8-4 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday night.

Zac Westcott drew the start for Florence, looking to build off of seven shutout innings his last time out. Lake Erie was all over Westcott early, tagging him for three runs on four hits in the second inning to give the Crushers the early lead. The Frontier League veteran rebounded quickly, finishing with six complete frames, allowing three runs on eight hits in the no-decision.

The offense didn't do much against Lake Erie's Darrien Ragins, who even gave the five free bases across six innings of work. Florence stranded a runner on third in three consecutive innings and ended with nine total runners left on base. The best inning for the Y'alls came in the fourth when Florence loaded the bases on a walk and two hits. Mike Ballard drew an RBI walk, Dillon Baker forced an RBI groundout, and a wild pitch scored Will Butcher to tie the game at 3-3.

Florence sent Travis Phelps to relieve Westcott in the seventh inning, but after two quick outs, things went south quickly. A walk and an RBI double gave Lake Erie a 4-3 lead, but the damage came once Phelps loaded the bases. Carter Hines entered trying to limit the damage, but a single to right field went past TJ Reeves and cleared the bases to give the Crushers a convincing 7-3 lead.

Hank Zeisler brought home Tyler Shaneyfelt with an RBI single in the seventh, but Florence wouldn't threaten much after that. Max Whitesell allowed an insurance run for Lake Erie in the 9th, and the Y'alls fell to an 8-4 final.

Florence and Lake Erie will return to Thomas More Stadium in less than 24 hours for an early game two on Circus Day. The Y'alls will send RHP Jacob Almon to the mound to make his professional debut against Lake Erie's RHP Ethan Smith. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:35 AM.







