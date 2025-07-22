Mississippi Mud Monsters to Play as Three Teams in One Game

PEARL, Miss. - What do you get when you mix Monsters, Soul Shakers, and Grits? One unforgettable night at the ballpark.

On Saturday, August 16th, the Mississippi Mud Monsters will bring our entire identity story to life-literally-by playing as all three of our finalist names from the original "Name the Team" vote. Some players will take the field as the Mississippi Grits. Others as the Mississippi Soul Shakers. And yes, the rest will wear the official teal and black of your Mississippi Mud Monsters.

It's not a gimmick-it's a love letter.

When the Frontier League awarded Pearl an expansion franchise in September 2024, it came just as the city was bracing for the departure of its longtime Double-A team. What could've felt like a goodbye instead became a chance to ask "what if?"

We started as "On Deck 2025," with a blank canvas and a wide-open swamp. Over 5,600 fans weighed in between September 9 and 26, casting votes to help name the team. The final three? Grits. Soul Shakers. Mud Monsters.

On September 27, the people spoke. And the swamp answered.

Now, nearly a year later, we're celebrating that moment with "Identity Crisis Night" -a triple-identity game honoring every part of the team's origin story.

Here's the twist: each of the three custom-designed jerseys will take the field, worn live in-game by different players at the same time.

All three uniforms share a bold new twist on our signature style. For this game only, aquamarine-traditionally an accent-takes center stage as the base color. Each jersey features the team name across the chest in traditional Mud Monsters teal, with black piping along the sleeves and placket. On the back, our signature "Creature Flow" font drips across the numbers in bold black.

Each version also showcases a unique front wordmark and a custom mascot logo on the left sleeve-bringing Grits, Soul Shakers, and Mud Monsters to life in three distinct styles. The right sleeve proudly displays the National Folk Festival logo, and the Mississippi state flag sits at the nape of the neck as a tribute to the place that made this all possible.

"This night is a tribute to where we started," said Assistant General Manager David Kerr, who helped launch the 'Name the Team' campaign and designed the jerseys. "We asked fans to help shape this team from the ground up, and these three names-Grits, Soul Shakers, and Mud Monsters-were the heartbeat of that process. Now, seeing them come to life on the field is our way of honoring that choice and reminding everyone that this team was always built for them."

Game time is 6:00pm. Gates open at 5:00pm. The Mississippi Mud Monsters (and the Grits... and the Soul Shakers...) will take on the Lake Erie Crushers in what may be the most eclectic roster ever fielded in Frontier League history.

To cap it all off, fans are invited to stick around after the final out for our last fireworks show of the inaugural season -a fan appreciation sendoff that lights up the sky one more time over Trustmark Park.

All three game-worn jerseys will be available via silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefiting the 82nd National Folk Festival, coming to downtown Jackson for the next three years beginning November 7-9, 2025.

Presented by the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the National Folk Festival is the oldest and longest-running multicultural celebration of traditional arts in the country. Hosted in Mississippi for the first time in its 90-year history, the free, three-day event will showcase music, dance, foodways, and cultural traditions from across the United States.

Proceeds from the game will support programming and community outreach efforts leading up to the festival.

So whether you voted for the Grits, rocked with the Soul Shakers, or backed the Mud Monsters from day one-this night is for you. Come early. Get loud. Pick your favorite.

And remember: your vote really did matter.

Tickets and more at mudmonstersbaseball.com.







