Big Pinch Hit by Cole Fowler, QS from Sebastian Rodriguez Lead to Win

July 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







CRESTWOOD, Il. - The Washington Wild Things got a big swing from Cole Fowler in a pinch-hit plate appearance in the 8th inning that led to a lead and the club held on to win the series opener, which included a quality start from Sebastian Rodriguez, 5-2 over Windy City Tuesday at Ozinga Field.

Washington's youth movement paid off early. Ben Watson doubled on the first pitch he saw at the plate as a professional in the first inning and scored a pair of batters later on a single by veteran Wagner Lagrange that made it 1-0 Washington.

The Bolts got all they'd get in the run category in the second inning with the first of their two tallies scoring on a controversial balk call against Sebastian Rodriguez, Washington's starter, with the bases full. The second came in a few pitches later on a ground out by Dakota Kotowski of the ThunderBolts that gave a temporary lead to the home team at 2-1.

An Ethan Wilder single plated Lagrange in the third to tie things back up and then the scoring halted for a bit. Rodriguez ended up firing seven innings of two-run ball for his first win as a Wild Thing. He struck out five and allowed just three hits in his first quality start of the season.

In the eighth, Washington did its damage with two outs. Ethan Wilder grounded a ball back through the middle for his second hit and went to third on a double by Jeff Liquori. Windy City chose to intentionally walk the debuting Kyle Edwards to get to Three Hillier, but Tom Vaeth called on Fowler, who, on the sixth pitch he saw and in a 2-2 count, grounded a ball back through the middle himself for a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run single. It was his first pro hit and first pair of RBI and gave the Wild Things a two-run advantage that grew to three on the next pitch, a wild one, that allowed Edwards to score from third, making it 5-2.

Joe Nahas worked a clean eighth and Andrew Herbert a clean ninth. Herbert picked up his eighth save of the season and Nahas his first hold in his second appearance with the club.

The two teams go at it again tomorrow morning. First pitch, originally scheduled for 10:35 a.m. CT, has been moved up to 10:05 a.m. CT in an effort to beat some of the incoming heat, with temperatures expected to be in the triple digits midday in the region around the Windy City. Dominic Puccetti will be activated off the injured list to start for Washington and he'll oppose righty Dylan Kirkeby for the Bolts.







