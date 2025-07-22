Early Offense Holds in Series Opening Victory

July 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in their first four visits to the plate en route to a series opening win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night by a final of 8-5.

Andrew Sojka connected on another homer in the bottom of the first to set the tone, a two-run blast. Sojka has homered in seven of the last nine contests and owns 14 on the year. Mississippi tied the game with a pair of two-out runs in the top of the second. Schaumburg responded with four in the bottom of the inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. Will Prater drove home the go-ahead run with a single and Alec Craig added a sacrifice fly. Christian Fedko capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run homer. Anthony Calarco blasted his 19th homer of the year in the third and John Fiorenza added a solo shot in the fourth. Mississippi left the bases loaded three times and stranded 14 in the contest.

Eric Turner tossed 5.2 innings to improve to 6-1 on the year. Ross Thompson and Aaron Glickstein set the stage for Dylan Stutsman, who stranded the bases full in the ninth to log his first save. Fedko and Sojka both collected a pair of hits in the victory.

The Boomers (38-22) will have a quick turnaround for the middle game, which takes place at 11:00am on Wednesday on a Day Camp Day. The fun of the 2025 season is starting to wind down. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







