Bird Dawgs Explode Early, Fall Late in Twin Bill

OTTAWA, Ontario - The Down East Bird Dawgs settled for a doubleheader split against the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday at Ottawa Stadium, taking the opener 9-6 before falling 2-1 in the nightcap. A five-run second inning powered the Bird Dawgs to victory in Game 1, but they couldn't solve Ottawa's pitching late in the day despite a last-inning push.

The Bird Dawgs broke things open early in Game 1, exploding for five runs in the second inning as 13 batters came to the plate. They took advantage of two Ottawa errors in the frame, with Tyler Blaum driving in a pair on a single, Stephen DiTomaso scoring on a miscue, and Yassel Pino ripping a two-run double to cap the rally and put Down East ahead 5-0.

The offense kept rolling in the third. Emmanuel Tapia launched his 15th home run of the season, and DiTomaso followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-0.

Ottawa got on the board in the bottom of the third when Jackie Urbaez scored on a passed ball, then trimmed the deficit to 7-2 in the fourth on Kishon Frett's first professional home run.

The Bird Dawgs added some insurance in the fifth as DiTomaso delivered another RBI single and Jaylen Smith brought home a run on a groundout to make it 9-2.

The Titans rallied through the late innings when Taylor Wright singled in a run in the sixth, and Ottawa made things interesting in the seventh. Dylan Driver plated a run on a groundout, Kaiden Cardoso added an RBI single, and Frett doubled in another to make it 9-6. But with the bases loaded, Ottawa came up short as the Bird Dawgs held on for the Game 1 win.

Danny Beal (3-3) earned the victory, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings with three strikeouts. Luke Trueman notched the save, retiring the only batter he faced in the seventh.

Shane Telfer (4-5) took the loss for Ottawa, surrendering five runs, two earned, on two hits in two innings.

In the nightcap of the doubleheader, Ottawa struck first as Urbaez came home on a passed ball with the bases loaded in the opening frame to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.

The Titans added another in the second when Aaron Casillas singled to score a run and make it 2-0.

From there, both pitching staffs held firm. The Bird Dawgs mounted a final push in the seventh, with Trotter Harlan driving in a run to make it 2-1, but Ali LaPread grounded into a game-ending double play as they came up just short of a sweep.

Eric Waldichuk (0-1) took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks over two innings.

Evan Grills (2-3) earned the win for Ottawa with a strong outing, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs are now 27-33 and return to action Wednesday night for Game 3 of the series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium.

