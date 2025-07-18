Bird Dawgs Outpaced by Quebec in Series Opener
July 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
QUEBEC CITY, Quebec - The Down East Bird Dawgs couldn't overcome an early deficit Friday night, falling 11-3 to the Quebec Capitales in the opener of a three-game weekend series at CANAC Stadium.
Quebec bat around the order in the bottom of the second to take an early lead, scoring four runs. Jesmuel Valentin delivered a two-run double, followed by a two-RBI single from Kyle Crowl.
Elias Stevens put the Bird Dawgs on the board in the sixth with a solo home run to left field, trimming the deficit to 4-1.
Home runs from Cristian Inoa in the sixth and Anthony Quirion in the seventh extended the Capitales lead to 8-1.
Fresh off his Home Run Derby win, Stephen DiTomaso launched his fourth homer of the season in the eighth to make it 8-2.
Fresh off a home run derby win, Stephen DiTomaso hit his fourth home run of the season in the eighth to make it 8-2.
Quebec added three more runs in the eighth, with a run-scoring groundout by Jarrod Belbin and a two-run double from Justin Gideon.
Stevens capped his two-for-four day with an RBI single in the ninth, but that's all the Bird Dawgs could manage.
Drew Henderson (3-1) took his first loss of the year, allowing four runs on eight hits over five innings.
Harley Gollert (5-2) earned the win for Quebec, giving up one run on four hits and striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.
The Bird Dawgs fall to 20-26 and continue their 10-day Canadian road trip Saturday, July 19, with Game 2 against Quebec set for 7:05 p.m.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Elias Stevens
Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2025
- Grizzlies Power Their Way to Sixth Straight Win - Gateway Grizzlies
- Win Streak Snapped at Gateway - Schaumburg Boomers
- Kirkeby Shines in ThunderBolts Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boulders Roll over NJ in Return from All-Star Break - New York Boulders
- 'Cats Bullpen Slams the Door with Five Shutout Frames - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Wild Things Grab 15 Hits, QS from DiValerio in Win - Washington Wild Things
- Offense Buckled by Mississippi - Florence Y'alls
- Bird Dawgs Outpaced by Quebec in Series Opener - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Gonzalez Strikes out Eight as Otters Win Opener - Evansville Otters
- Escobar Tosses Gem in Front of Sellout Crowd in Loss - Lake Erie Crushers
- Watching Titans Baseball Just Got Easier - Ottawa Titans
- Sussex County Miners Car Show this Saturday, July 19th - Sussex County Miners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.