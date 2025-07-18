Bird Dawgs Outpaced by Quebec in Series Opener

July 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Elias Stevens

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Elias Stevens(Down East Bird Dawgs)

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec - The Down East Bird Dawgs couldn't overcome an early deficit Friday night, falling 11-3 to the Quebec Capitales in the opener of a three-game weekend series at CANAC Stadium.

Quebec bat around the order in the bottom of the second to take an early lead, scoring four runs. Jesmuel Valentin delivered a two-run double, followed by a two-RBI single from Kyle Crowl.

Elias Stevens put the Bird Dawgs on the board in the sixth with a solo home run to left field, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

Home runs from Cristian Inoa in the sixth and Anthony Quirion in the seventh extended the Capitales lead to 8-1.

Fresh off his Home Run Derby win, Stephen DiTomaso launched his fourth homer of the season in the eighth to make it 8-2.

Fresh off a home run derby win, Stephen DiTomaso hit his fourth home run of the season in the eighth to make it 8-2.

Quebec added three more runs in the eighth, with a run-scoring groundout by Jarrod Belbin and a two-run double from Justin Gideon.

Stevens capped his two-for-four day with an RBI single in the ninth, but that's all the Bird Dawgs could manage.

Drew Henderson (3-1) took his first loss of the year, allowing four runs on eight hits over five innings.

Harley Gollert (5-2) earned the win for Quebec, giving up one run on four hits and striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs fall to 20-26 and continue their 10-day Canadian road trip Saturday, July 19, with Game 2 against Quebec set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.