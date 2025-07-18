Titans Sweep Twin-Bill from Rox

Brockton, MA - The Ottawa Titans (28-29) swept away the Brockton Rox (22-35) in Friday's twin bill - scoring a 4-3 win in the resumed opener, followed by an 11-5 thumping in the nightcap. The team has now won nine of 11 and 17 of their previous 22.

Game One - Ottawa 4, Brockton 3

Resuming the series finale from July 3rd, ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the third, courtesy of a Jackie Urbaez two-run homer before the contest was placed in a suspended state - the Titans escaped with the rubber match win from the early July series.

Shane Telfer (win, 4-4) hurled five innings of two-run ball, guiding the Titans to the victory. The lone bump in the road for the lefty in the resumed contest was allowing two runs in the bottom of the fifth, as the Rox tied the score at two.

Former Titan Jamey Smart got the Rox on the board with an RBI single in his debut before Hemmanuel Rosario ripped a double down the left-field line to plate the tying run.

Held silent by the Rox' bullpen, the Titans put the first two on against Trevor Anibal (loss, 1-3) in the top of the seventh. Kaiden Cardoso' slow chopper to second was fielded by second baseman Evan Giordano and tossed into left field, attempting to turn a double play. With the benefit of an error, the Titans re-took the lead as Aaron Cassilas' leadoff walk plated. Next, on a stolen base attempt, Rox catcher Derek Bender threw the ball off the glove of shortstop JR DiSarcina and rolled into centre, scoring AJ Wright from third to make it 4-2.

After the five frames from Telfer, Billy Duby tossed a scoreless eighth inning, leaving an inning-opening single at third base.

In the ninth, the Rox scored a leadoff Austin White single and placed the tying run at first. Right-hander Shane Gray (save, 2) locked things down, allowing an unearned run on two hits, striking out two for his second save of the year.

By way of the contest being scored on July 3rd, the Titans earn the victory in the rubber game to secure their seventh-straight series win.

Aaron Casillas and Victor Cerny each recorded three hits in the win. Tim Holyk walked twice while AJ Wright drew a trio of free passes.

Game Two - Ottawa 11, Brockton 1

Riding a seven-run top of the first, the Titans cruised their way to the win in the nightcap, capitalizing on a season-high 11 walks drawn as a club.

Joe Kemlage (loss, 3-3) left after throwing just seven pitches, exiting with injury. With the first two on, the Titans managed to load the bases against Dillon Ryan, scoring the opening run of the game on a fielder's choice from Nolan McCarthy.

Later, Tim Holyk recorded an RBI single off an infield hit before Justin Fogel drew a four-pitch walk to plate another. Before all was said and done, Jackie Urbaez blew it open with a bases-clearing double to left. In total, the Titans sent 12 to the plate, scoring seven times on just two hits.

Alfredo Villa (win, 6-2) escaped trouble in the opening frame, as the Rox answered with a run on two hits. Austin White's leadoff walk plated the Rox' lone run on an RBI single from all-star Tommy Kretzler.

In the third, the Titans put the game out of reach by sending ten to the plate, scoring four more times. Sparked by a two-out single from Justin Fogel, a trio of hit batters helped score one, before Nolan McCarthy ripped a three-run double off the right field wall to make it 11-1.

Fogel's single saw the rookie extend his on-base streak to 13 in a row, recording a hit in his 12th game in his last 13 contests.

After the rocky first - Villa gave the Titans five innings of one-run ball. The righty allowed four hits, walked three, and fanned five. Minus the rain-shortened no-decision from Canada Day, Villa has recorded victories in six straight starts.

Kaleb Hill and Zach Cameron finished the night on the bump, combining for two scoreless frames.

The Titans were victorious despite picking up just four hits. Jackie Urbaez and Aaron Casillas each walked twice, while AJ Wright drew three walks.

The Ottawa Titans continue their first series of the second half against the Brockton Rox on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. The Titans play their first home series of the second half on Tuesday, July 22, against the Down East Bird Dawgs with a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium.

