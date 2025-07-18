Gonzalez Strikes out Eight as Otters Win Opener

AVON, Ohio. - The Evansville Otters (22-35) started their longest road trip of the season on the right foot with a 1-0 win over the Lake Erie Crushers (29-26). The pitchers duel saw both starters go at least seven innings.

Joan Gonzalez made his third start of the season and he delivered a gem. He shut down the Crushers offense through the front three frames with three strikeouts.

Evansville got on the board in the fourth after a JT Benson single, followed by Pavin Parks' second triple of the year, gave the Otters an early 1-0 lead.

Gonzalez continued to deal after being given the lead. After two runners reached without a ball leaving the infield, he stranded both. He struck out two in a clean fifth, stranded two more runners in the sixth and worked a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, striking out the final two batters he faced. He finished his seven innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just four hits and one walk, outdueling the Midwest Conference leading vote getter among pitchers.

Evansville had some opportunities to get insurance, leaving a runner in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth inning, but couldn't add to the lead.

Jackson Malouf entered the eighth, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Jon Beymer was called on to finish the eighth, which he did with a strikeout.

Alex Valdez was called on in the ninth to earn his fifth save of the season. After surrendering a soft base hit, he struck out the next three batters he faced to close the door and give Evansville their first win in the month of July.

L.J. Jones had two of the six hits tonight after his four-hit game just before the break. The Otters' pitching staff was incredibly efficient tonight, striking out 14 batters and walking just one.

Evansville is back in action tomorrow night in Avon at 6:05 p.m. CT before a matinee on Sunday that takes place at 12:05 p.m. CT. They then travel into Canada to take on Quebec and Ottawa to finish the road trip.

