Otters Can't Hold Onto Lead in Middle Game

July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







QUEBEC, QC, Can. - The Evansville Otters (22-39) dropped another July heartbreaker against the Quebec Capitales (46-16) Wednesday night, 5-4.

Tommy Shirley made his first appearance as an Otter in a starting role and pitched three scoreless innings. He struck out three while just walking one and stranded the bases loaded in the third.

The Otters loaded the bases in the fourth with no one out. Keenan Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to center to score one but Evansville wouldn't push any more across in the fourth.

Garret Simpson made his first appearance out of the bullpen and after a shaky opening batter, he settled in and pitched three good innings. He allowed one in the fifth after a couple of bloop hits found open grass. He finished with three innings pitched, allowing those two runs to give Quebec a 2-1 lead.

The Otters had another opportunity to score in the fifth after the first two runners reached but couldn't push any across. The seventh inning started with an infield single from Graham Brown. After getting to second base on a sacrifice bunt, Justin Felix, who had already walked twice in the game, doubled to score G. Brown. After getting to third on a groundout, Felix scored on a wild pitch to give Evansville the lead 3-2. David Mendham walked and got to second base on the wild pitch and L.J. Jones scored him with a scorching double, elevating the Otters lead to 4-2.

Jackson Malouf pitched a scoreless seventh and went out for the eighth. He surrendered three hits to the first three batters, including two triples and Quebec tied the game at four with a runner at third and no one out.

Nick McAuliffe entered for the first time since the All-Star break, but couldn't keep the runner from scoring as the Capitales took a 5-4 lead. He didn't allow another run to score to keep the scoreline where it was at for the ninth.

Quebec quickly retired the first two batters for the Otters, but Dennis Pierce legged out an infield single to keep the inning alive. Evansville couldn't get him across however and dropped game two of the series, 5-4.

Evansville is back in action tomorrow night in Quebec for the finale with a 6:05 p.m. CT scheduled first pitch before traveling to Ottawa to take on the Titans for the weekend series to finish their season-long nine-game road trip.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.