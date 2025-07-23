Crushers and Achieve Credit Union to Host "Educator Night" at Crushers Stadium

July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are proud to announce their partnership with Achieve Credit Union to present Educator Night on Thursday, August 7th, as the Crushers take on the Joliet Slammers at 7:05 PM at Crushers Stadium.

As the new school year approaches, the Crushers and Achieve Credit Union are coming together to celebrate and honor the tireless work of educators and administrative staff who dedicate themselves to the development and success of the youth in our communities.

Throughout the evening, outstanding educators from across the region will be recognized on the field, including:

- Kurt Russell, 2022 National Teacher of the Year, from Oberlin High School

- Kim Haney, Region 2 Ohio District Teacher of the Year, from Amherst Steele High School

- Dan Wervey, Intervention Specialist at Elyria High School, and recent recipient of the Achieve Credit Union Community Impact Program

To further support educators and students, the Crushers and Achieve Credit Union are hosting a school supply drive during the game. Fans who donate at least two new school supply items (e.g., pens, pencils, markers, crayons, notebooks) or one larger item (e.g., lunch bags or backpacks) will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game. All donations will benefit the United Way of Lorain County and will go to Lorain County Schools.

In addition, all educators and school staff can purchase discounted $7 tickets in the Infield Reserve sections for themselves and their families with a valid school ID - available in advance at the Crushers box office or on game night.

This special night is a celebration of the educators who inspire, guide, and uplift our students every day. The Crushers and Achieve Credit Union invite the community to join in recognizing these heroes and giving back as the new school year begins.







