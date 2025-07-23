Fedko Walks Off Mud Monsters

Schaumburg, IL - The Mud Monsters (31-30) had a high chance to even up the series with the Schaumburg Boomers (40-22) but fell 5-3 to their division rivals. Mississippi held the lead for eight plus innings, before Schaumburg took their first and only lead of the day thanks to Christian Fedko. Brandon Mitchell stymied the league's best offense over five innings.

Mississippi got on the board early, in the top of the first, Samil De La Rosa (2-for-4) who was coming off the injured list singled home Travis Holt (1-for-4) with the first run of the day. The Mud Monsters got their second run in the top of the second thanks to the bottom of their order. Ryan Cash (2-for-3) and Andriel Lantigua (1-for-4) both singled with two outs in the inning. Leadoff hitter Brayland Skinner (1-for-4) doubled home Cash.

In the third, De La Rosa struck again, this time with a solo homerun one out into the inning, giving the Mud Monsters a 3-0 lead. Schaumburg got two of those runs back on a Banks Tolley two-run double. Those would be the only runs Mitchell would give up in his five innings, allowing six hits, walking three and striking out five Boomers.

Chris Barraza and Michael Fowler pitched the following three innings in relief of Mitchell combining to allow just one hit and a walk. Barraza tallied three strikeouts in his two innings, while Fowler struck a batter out in the eighth.

In the ninth, the Mud Monsters loaded the bases with just one out against Boomers reliever Nick Paciorek. The righty induced a groundball double play to strand the bases loaded. It would end up being a crucial at-bat in the game. Sergio Sanchez came on for the save in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Aaron Simmons walked against Sanchez to lead off the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Michael Gould singled to left field bringing Fedko to the plate. Fedko drilled a 3-2 pitch from Sanchez over the wall giving Schaumburg the win.

The Mud Monsters will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Boomers in the final game of the series as they will send Rodney Theophile (5-4) to the mound against Quinlan Wiley (3-2). First pitch is at 12:00 CDT from Wintrust Field. The Mud Monsters will travel to Avon, Ohio to take on the Lake Erie Crushers after Thursday's game.







