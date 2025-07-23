Four Homers Not Enough to Beat Y'alls in Morning Barnburner

Florence, KY - The Lake Erie Crushers (32-27) engaged in a slugfest with the Florence Y'alls (27-33) on Wednesday morning, ultimately dropping the middle game of the series 11-9.

The Crushers plated a run in the 1st then got a two-run homer from 2B Davie Morgan in the 2nd to take a 3-0 lead. But the Y'alls put together a crooked number in the home half of the 2nd. RHP Ethan Smith struggled with his command as Florence plated four runs with two walks coming around to score. After two, Florence led 4-3.

Their lead didn't last long, though. The Crushers cashed in two walks of their own in the 3rd with an RBI single by 1B Scout Knotts and a sacrifice fly by 3B Jaidan Quinn to regain the lead, 5-4.

Both sides went to their bullpens early, and the Crushers handed the ball to RHP Michael Spinozzi in the 5th. He struck out the first two batters he faced in dominant fashion and looked to have a 1-2-3 inning, but third baseman Jaidan Quinn airmailed the throw, allowing a man to reach. After a single, Spinozzi rolled another grounder to Quinn, but he threw wide once again, allowing the tying run to score unearned on Spinozzi.

The rookie third baseman has struggled defensively at times this season, but it says a lot about his compete nature when you consider his response to his two errors. With the game tied 5-5 in the 6th, Quinn came up with a man aboard and didn't waste any time launching an opposite field home run to give the Crushers the lead right back. He hopped on a first pitch down and away and took it where it was pitched - no doubt over the left field wall.

Spinozzi came back out for the 6th with a 7-5 lead. He struck out the first man he faced, then issued a four-pitch walk to the nine-hitter Dillon Baker. He was lifted for LHP Kenny Pierson to give the Crushers left-on-left matchups with one out in the inning.

Tyler Shaneyfelt singled up the middle, then Pierson walked Hank Zeisler to load the bases. Then, TJ Reeves grounded a ball to SS Kenen Irizarry, who left his feet to make the sliding play, but threw wide to second base, allowing a run to score and keeping the bases loaded.

Anthony Brocato lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game 7-7, but the Y'alls kept swinging. They got RBI singles from Will Butcher and Michael Quinones to take the lead. A five-run 6th inning settled with Florence up 10-7.

The Y'alls pushed across another run against RHP Dazon Cole in the 7th to go up 11-7, but the Crushers showed some fight in the final frames.

Jaidan Quinn deposited a solo shot on an 0-2 count against new reliever RHP Connor Mackay for his second homer in as many at-bats, then RF Sam Franco launched a solo shot of his own to get Lake Erie within two, 11-9.

Kenen Irizarry and LF Sebastian Alexander lined hard singles with one out to flip the order over and put the tying run on base, but CF Dario Gomez and DH Burle Dixon came up empty with flyouts to end the inning.

Mackay came out for the 9th inning, shockingly, after giving up the two home runs just an inning prior. C Derek Vegas got him for a leadoff single, and Jaidan Quinn ripped a one-out single to put the tying run on base with just one out.

Alfredo Gonzalez pinch hit for Davie Morgan, who had homered earlier in the game, but Gonzalez weakly popped out in foul territory ahead of a game-ending flyout from Sam Franco. The seesaw battle went back and forth on Wednesday morning, but the Crushers came up just short, losing 11-9.

Reliever Bradley Wilson (1-1) took home the win with Kenny Pierson (2-2) getting pinned for the loss

The rubbermatch between the Crushers and Y'alls is tomorrow, July 24th at 6:42pm ET. The Crushers will send out ace Anthony Escobar to try and nail down the series win.

