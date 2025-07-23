Fedko Walk-Off Homer Sends Boomers Past Mississippi

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Christian Fedko drilled a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Schaumburg Boomers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to notch a walk-off win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters by a 5-3 final on Wednesday afternoon.

Mississippi built a 3-0 lead in the game by scoring singles runs in each of the first three innings. The Boomers drew within 3-2 behind a two-run double off the wall in straight center by Banks Tolley. The pitching staff held the visitors at bay the rest of the way but the Boomers could not break through until the ninth. Schaumburg placed runners on base in eight of the nine innings but were just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position until the homer from Fedko. The ninth opened with pinch hitter Aaron Simmons drawing a walk and moving to second on a sacrifice before moving to third on a single from Michael Gould. Fedko's homer, his second in as many contests, came on a 3-2 pitch from Mississippi closer Sergio Sanchez.

Christian Johnson, activated from the injured list before the game, twirled his second straight quality start allowing three runs in six innings. Kai Taylor tossed two blank frames and Nick Paciorek earned the win after working out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth. Eight of the nine members of the lineup reached base. Gould finished with three hits as the Boomers tallied nine.

