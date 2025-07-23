Boulders Walk off vs Sussex County, Clinch Series Win

Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders clinched their second series win this season against the first place Sussex County Miners, walking off with an 8-7 victory in the final "Camp Day" game of the year.

Sussex County (36-26) jumped out to a 1-0 first inning lead before the Boulders (32-28) tied the score in the bottom of the second on 3B Santino Rosso 's first professional home run.

The game stayed 1-1 until Miners 1B Mahki Backstrom blasted a three-run homer in the sixth off RHP Emmett Bice (ND / 8 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 K) Trailing 4-1, New York rallied right back in the bottom half, getting a two-out, two-run homer from LF Fritz Genther - his team-high 11th of the season - before Rosso followed two pitches later with his second big fly of the afternoon.

The Boulders edged in front for the first time, getting consecutive run-scoring singles in the seventh from C Jason Agresti - his team-leading 53rd RBI - and DH Alfredo Marte, then made it 7-4 in the eighth inning on RF Enzo Apodaca 's sacrifice fly as the rookie collected his first professional RBI.

That last insurance run proved to be huge, as RHP Scott Harper (W, 1-1) failed to convert the save, giving up a walk and four singles in the top of the ninth, including RBI hits for Sussex County CF Dom Johnson, DH Jordan Smith, and RF Alec Sayre, tying the game at 7-7.

But in the bottom of the ninth, SS Austin Dennis led off with a single and was bunted over by 2B Kyle Hess. Then, after the Miners intentionally walked Marte with two outs, Genther rolled a 3-2 pitch - with the runners going - to SS Will Zimmerman, who bobbled the ball and lost the play as Dennis raced home and dove across home plate for the Boulders' third walkoff win of the year.

Also of note: - The Boulders are now a season-high four games over .500 and just three games out of first place - Apodaca also had his first two pro hits, notching fifth & seventh inning singles The Boulders wrap up their home stand and go for the three-game sweep tomorrow (Thursday) night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

