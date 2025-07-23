'Cats Offense Explodes to Secure Series Win

July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (34-26) defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (23-39) 11-3 on Wednesday at Stade Quillorama.

Tri-City struck in the first. Julian Boyd singled off Mike Hansell. Josh Leslie then singled Boyd to third. David Glancy picked up an RBI fielder's choice to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage.

Trois-Rivières responded in the bottom of the first. LP Pelletier doubled off Duke Brotherton. Luis Curbelo reached on an error from Cam Jone and Pelletier moved to third. Juan Carlos Negret lifted a sac fly to even the game, 1-1.

The Aigles took the lead in the second. Justin Farmer singled and stole second. Alan Marrero was hit by a pitch and Mathieu Vallée singled to load the bases. Pelletier had an RBI walk to make it a 2-1 contest.

Tri-City countered in the fifth. Ranko Stevanovic tripled and scored on a sac fly from Javeyan Williams to make it a 2-2 affair.

Hansell received a no-decision. He tossed five frames, giving up two runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out three.

The ValleyCats pulled away with a five-run sixth highlighted by a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice from Stevanovic, a two-run single from Jones, and a run-scoring knock from Amani Larry.

Farmer homered off Gage Bendix in the home half of the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-3.

Boyd walked and stole second off Luis Manuel Rodriguez in the seventh. Afterward, Josh Leslie and David Glancy walked. Ian Walters greeted Cameron Kramer with a two-run single. Stevanovic lifted a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 10-3.

Glancy launched a solo shot off Nick Del Prado, his second of the year, to give the 'Cats an 11-3 lead in the eighth.

Brotherton (2-2) earned the win in his longest outing of his pro career. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs, one earned on four hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Charles Lefebvre (1-2) received a loss. He surrendered two runs on two hits in 0.1 innings, walking two, and striking out one.

Tri-City eyes the sweep tomorrow, Thursday, July 24th. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 11 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 3

W: Duke Brotherton (2-2)

L: Charles Lefebvre (1-2)

Time of Game: 3:24

Attendance: 1,805

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for a six-game homestand from July 25-27 against the Québec Capitales and July 27-29 against the New York Boulders.

