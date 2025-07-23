Mud Monsters Fall In First Game Of Series

July 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Schaumburg, IL - The Mud Monsters (31-29) lost the first game of the series to the division-leading Schaumburg Boomers (39-22) 8-5. Brian Williams (5-3) struggled for just the third time all year as the ace barely made it through four innings. The offense attempted to mount a comeback late, scoring the final three runs of the game, but it wasn't enough.

Schaumburg got out to an early lead off of Williams with a homerun by Andrew Sojka who homered for the 14th time this year. The Boomers came into the day tied for the league lead in homeruns and belted four to take the lead.

The Mud Monsters got those runs right back in the top of the second. Karell Paz (2-for-5) doubled home Nilo Rijo (2-for-4) who had hit a double of his own. Next batter, Roberto Gonzalez (1-for-5) singled home Paz to tie the ballgame at two.

Once again, the Boomers showed why they are one of the best offenses in the Frontier League, putting up a four-spot capped by the two-run homer from Christian Fedko. The next inning, the leading MVP candidate Anthony Calarco hit his 19th homerun on the season to put Mississippi in a 7-2 hole.

It would be 8-2 by the end of the fourth as John Fiorenza hit Schaumburg's 81st homer on the year. Williams didn't walk or strike out many batters, it was a hot night in Schaumburg and in a big park the ball fell more often than not off the right-hander.

Victor Diaz (2-for-5) singled home Travis Holt (1-for-4) in an attempt to cut down the deficit. Karell Paz inched the Mud Monsters closer with his fifth dinger of the season, a solo shot to make it 8-4. In the eighth, Brayland Skinner (2-for-6) singled home Kasten Furr (0-for-2) for the fifth run of the game.

In the top of the ninth, the Mud Monsters had a chance to tie the game. Against the Boomers' closer, Dylan Stutsman, Davis Bradshaw (1-for-4) and Rijo singled as the first two batters of the inning. With two outs, Furr extended the ballgame one more batter and reached as the tying run on a walk. Stutsman got Skinner to bounce out to first to end the ballgame stranding three runners on base.

Brandon Mitchell (4-3) is set to get the ball tomorrow for the Mud Monsters who need to make up ground against the Gateway Grizzlies and current opponent, Schaumburg Boomers, if they are going to make a push for the playoffs. It's an early one in Schaumburg with first pitch at 11:00 AM CDT from Wintrust Field.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.