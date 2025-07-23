Jackals Lose First Ever Series to Revived Rox

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (21-39) fell to the Brockton Rox (25-36) 5-2.

The Rox got on the board in the second inning. With two runners on, Jamey Smart hit a single to score Derek Bender making it 1-0. Later in the inning, Michael Logan lifted a sacrifice fly which scored Hemmanuel Rosario to make it 2-0.

The Jackals cut into the lead in the second. Luis Acevedo hit an RBI groundout to score Bryson Parks, cutting the gap to 2-1. However, the Rox bounced right back with a solo home run from Rosario, growing the lead 3-1 in the fourth.

The Rox scored another in the sixth JR DiSarcino scored on a fielder's choice to make it 4-1 and one in the eighth with a solo home run from Logan to make it 5-1.

The Jackals scored in the eighth. Arbert Cipion hit a single to score Kenneth Jimenez making it 5-2.

Jackals starter Logan Waltz (0-1) tossed 5.1 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out three. He was relieved by Michael Esposito in the sixth, who tossed 0.2 innings. He walked three and gave up one hit. Frankie Giuliano threw one inning, striking out two. Dan Kiritsis pitched one inning, giving up one run on one hit and one walk, while striking out two. Anthony Leak threw a 1-2-3 ninth.

For the Rox, Omar Melendez (1-0) threw seven innings, giving up one run on six hits and two walks. He struck out two. Dylan Bedder threw 0.2 innings, giving up one run on one hit and two walks, while striking out one. Heisell Baro threw 0.1 inning, walking one and escaping a potential game-tying jam. Brendan Bell (S, 1) threw one inning, striking out one and walking one.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow for the final game of the series as they try to salvage the split against the Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.







