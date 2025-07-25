Jackals Strand Five Runners in Final Two Frames; Get Swept by Rox

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (21-40) fell to the Brockton Rox (26-36) 6-4.

The Rox got on the board in the fourth inning when Hemmanuel Rosario homered for the second straight game to make it 1-0.

Brockton tacked on two with a home run from Tommy Kretzler in the fifth inning, increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Jackals tied the game in the fifth. They scored one on a sacrifice fly from Patrick Sanchez, which plated Kenneth Jimenez. The next hitter, Bryson Parks drove in Jimmy Costin on an inside-the-park home run, evening the score at 3-3.

The Rox retook the lead in the top of the sixth. JR DiSarcina doubled in Jamey Smart to make it 4-3. Two batters later, Nick Marola singled to score DiSarcina making it 5-3.

Brockton added another in the seventh courtesy of a solo home run from Derek Bender to make it 6-3.

New Jersey scored one in the ninth when Jimenez scored on a throwing error by the catcher off of a Ryan Ford fielder's choice to cut the gap down to 6-4. The Jackals had the winning run at the plate with no outs. However, Rox closer Mike McKenna (S, 7) recorded an out off of the next three hitters to earn the save.

Jackals pitcher Alex Barker (L, 5-5) tossed six innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out four. Max Martzolf pitched two innings giving up one run on one hit, while striking out one. Dusty Baird threw one inning, allowing no runs while giving up one hit and one walk, while striking out one.

Rox starter Eli Majick (ND, 3-1) pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out four. Dillon Ryan (W, 6-3) was the pitcher of record, throwing 1.1 innings, striking out two. Brendan O'Donell tossed 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and one walk, while striking out two. Trevor Anibal threw to one batter and struck him out.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow to begin a weekend series with the New York Boulders at Hinchliffe Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.







