Walters' Game-Saving Play Helps Secure 'Cats Win Over Capitales

July 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (36-26) defeated the Québec Capitales (46-18) 2-1 on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Québec got on the board in the first. Jesmuel Valentin singled off Easton Klein. Ruben Castro singled, and Valentin moved to third. Christian Inoa brought in Valentin with a knock to provide the Capitales with a 1-0 advantage.

Tri-City took the lead in the fourth. Cam Jones and Josue Urdaneta were both plunked by Braeden Allemann. Kyle Novak grounded out and both runners advanced. David Glancy brought in two with a double to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-1.

Bryahans Barreto walked Castro and Belbin in the eighth. Ranko Stevanovic threw the ball low to first on a backpick and Castro went to third on the error. Inoa popped out onto the left field track to Ian Walters, who made a basket catch. From medium depth left-field, Walters made a perfect throw to Stevanovic to retire Castro at the plate. It was one of the most incredible plays ever from a 'Cats third baseman.

Barreto would deal with traffic in the ninth but powered through for the six-out save. He tossed two innings, walking three, and striking out one.

Klein (5-4) earned the win. He tossed six frames, yielding one run on five hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Allemann (5-1) received the loss. He threw six innings, giving up two runs on two hits, walking three, and striking out six.

Tri-City looks to take the series win over Québec tomorrow, Saturday, July 26 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 2 | QUÉBEC 1

W: Easton Klein (5-4)

L: Braeden Allemann (5-1)

S: Brayhans Barreto (2)

Time of Game: 2:38

Attendance: 3,305

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. On July 26 th, it will be Yankee Trails & Around the World in Nine Innings Night. There is limited availability for featured bites including kangaroo meat burgers, lasagna, vegetable fried rice, falafels, pierogies, enchiladas, macarons, and last but not least, a NY cheesecake at Taste NY.

Be sure to stop at Fan Services to pick up your Tasting Passport. If fans check off five out of the nine selections by the end of the fifth inning they can enter to win a 2025 team signed poster at fan services. Winners will be announced in the eighth inning! Additionally, the ValleyCats will don their alternate Los Puentes de Tri-City uniforms, honoring the Latin American and Hispanic community. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.