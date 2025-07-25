Cape Verdean Day Festival Moves to Campanelli Stadium in Brockton this Sunday

Brockton, MA - The Cape Verdean Association of Brockton is hosting its annual Cape Verdean Day Festival that will take place this Sunday, July 27, for the first time at Campanelli Stadium - home of the Brockton Rox. The festival, a beloved tradition in the Brockton community, is expected to draw thousands of attendees for a day filled with live music, dance performances, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. This year's festival also coincides with the 50thanniversary of the West African country's independence. Brockton's Cape Verdean community makes up about 25% of the city's population.

Eastern Bank and the Brockton Rox are among the proud sponsors making this year's celebration possible. The Eastern Bank team will host a table onsite with special raffle items, while the Rox will welcome guests with appearances from players, mascots K.O. and Champ, and staff in the grass area in front of the Shaw's Center.

"We are excited to celebrate Cape Verdean Day at Campanelli Stadium this year - a special place in Brockton for bringing families and fun together - and thank the Brockton Rox organization, our friends at Eastern Bank, and others throughout the community for joining with us in this joyful festival," said Moises Rodrigues, Executive Director, Cape Verdean Association of Brockton.

"Campanelli Stadium and the Rox are proud to welcome the Cape Verdean Day festival for the first time, celebrating the vibrant community and culture that make Brockton unique," said Shawn Reilly, Brockton Rox Team President.

"The Cape Verdean Association of Brockton has long been a voice of support and awareness in our community, and we are honored to continue our support of the Cape Verdean Day Festival and look forward to connecting with the community at this celebration," said Bob Rivers, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board of Directors of Eastern Bank.

The Cape Verdean Association's leadership, including Moises Rodrigues and Board Members, and the Brockton Rox mascots K.O. and Champ will be available for press inquiries throughout the day. The event is open to all and aims to bring together Brockton's diverse communities in a joyful celebration of Cape Verdean heritage.

About the Cape Verdean Association of Brockton: The Cape Verdean Association of Brockton is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Cape Verdean culture, supporting community engagement, and providing resources and programming for Brockton residents. Learn more at cvassociation.org.

About the Brockton Rox: The Brockton Rox are a professional baseball team based at Campanelli Stadium, committed to family-friendly entertainment and community partnerships. Follow the Rox at BrocktonRox.com and on social media @BrocktonRox.

About Eastern Bank: Eastern Bank, founded in 1818, is Greater Boston's leading local bank committed to serving communities with a range of banking and wealth management solutions, and is proud to support events that bring people together.







