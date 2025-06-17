Brockton Pitching and Baserunning Key in Game 1 Win over Trois-Rivières

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







The Brockton Rox leaned on strong pitching and aggressive baserunning Tuesday night to edge the Trois-Rivières Aigles 6-3 in Game 1 of their series at Campanelli Stadium.

Joe Kemlage got the start for Brockton, aiming to replicate his success from his last outing that earned him a win. He delivered once again, tossing five solid innings and allowing just two runs while striking out five to earn his second victory of the season.

The Rox got some early life in the bottom of the first when Hemmanuel Rosario, the team's doubles leader, ripped his 10th of the season off the North Easton Savings Bank sign in left-center. However, he was left stranded after Louis-Philippe Pelletier made a sliding grab on a blooper from Evan Giordano that looked destined to drop.

The Aigles opened the scoring in the second inning. Pelletier lined a double off the wall to bring home David Vinsky, who had reached on a single. Moments later, Omar Meregildo scampered home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Kemlage settled down and ended the inning by catching Justin Farmer looking on a changeup.

In the bottom of the second, Brockton catcher Derek Bender manufactured a run with his legs. Not known for his speed at 240 pounds, Bender singled up the middle, then surprisingly swiped second base. Two pitches later, he advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a passed ball during Trey Ciulla-Hall's strikeout, which also allowed Ciulla-Hall to reach safely after an errant throw from Chris Burgess.

In the third, the Aigles threatened again after singles by Juan Carlos Negret and Burgess. With one out, Kemlage jammed Luis Curbelo, whose shattered bat resulted in a soft liner back to the mound. Kemlage turned it into an inning-ending double play.

Offense stalled until the bottom of the fourth when Tommy Kretzler singled and Ciulla-Hall reached on a throwing error. With runners on second and third, Zach Eldred drove a deep fly to left, but once again Pelletier came up big, tumbling over the fence to make a spectacular inning-ending catch and preserve the 2-1 Aigles lead.

Brockton's offense found a spark in the fifth. J.R. DiSarcina led off with a single and advanced to second after Jose Ramirez reached his disengagement limit. Austin White beat out an infield single to put runners at the corners. Keegan Calero followed with a grounder that looked like a double play, but a violent hop on Curbelo allowed the ball to skip into the outfield, tying the game.

Rosario struck again, ripping his second RBI double of the night to give Brockton its first lead, 3-2. A Derek Bender sac fly and a Kretzler hit-by-pitch ended Ramirez's night. His final line: 4.2 innings, four runs allowed.

Kemlage exited after five effective frames, and the bullpen took over from there.

Trois-Rivières pulled within a run in the seventh, courtesy of a missile off the bat of Brandon Hylton that scored Pelletier. But that was all the offense they could muster as the Brockton bullpen locked in.

Mike McKenna entered in the ninth and recorded the save, sealing a strong collective outing for the Rox relievers, who allowed just one run over four innings.

The Rox will return to action Wednesday night for Game 2 against Trois-Rivières. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST from Campanelli Stadium.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.