Titans Fall to Miners in Extras

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Evan Grills

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Evan Grills(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (11-22) dropped the opener of their three-game series by a 7-6 final in extras to the Sussex County Miners (24-10) on Tuesday.

Pitching on four days' rest, left-hander Evan Grills (ND, 1-2) gave the Titans an opportunity against the East Division leaders, allowing just one run over the first five innings of the contest. The lone damage against the 33-year-old early in the game was a second-inning RBI single from Dom Johnson to put the visitors up 1-0.

After shutting out the Titans earlier this season, Miners southpaw Mike Reagan (ND, 4-0) was in trouble following three-straight singles to open the second inning, loading the bases. In his professional debut, newcomer Dylan Driver worked a walk to plate the tying run to tie the score at one.

Through the middle innings, the Titans' offence scratched across a go-ahead run in the fourth on an opposite field single from Aaron Casillas before rookie Justin Fogel brought in one with a fifth inning RBI knock to left.

The Miners took advantage of a pair of hits and three walks by Grills to tie the game in the sixth inning. Alec Sayre and the second RBI hit of the night by Dom Johnson pulled the game level at three.

Grills was taken out of the game with the bases loaded with two down in the sixth inning. Overall, the lefty allowed three runs on ten hits, walking four, and striking out six.

After Kaleb Hill got the final out of the sixth, right-hander Billy Duby escaped trouble with a clean seventh. In the eighth, the Miners took the lead with three runs off of right-hander Erasmo Piñales to go up 6-3.

The Titans did not let the three-run hole phase them, tying the score off Tyler Thornton (win, 4-2) in the bottom of the eighth. With two on, AJ Wright cued the comeback with an RBI double - before Victor Cerny reached on a throwing error by shortstop Hunter D'Amato that scored two, seeing the Titans tie the score at six.

In extras, Grant Larson (loss, 3-4) allowed the start-up runner plate on a two-out RBI single from Mahki Backstrom, seeing the Miners go up 7-6.

After another error from D'Amato at short put runners on the corners to open the bottom of the tenth, right-hander Matt Stil (save, 1) fanned Noel McGarry Doyle and AJ Wright - before getting Jackie Urbaez to fly out to deep centre to end the game.

Despite the loss, the Titans had four players (AJ Wright, Jackie Urbaez, Victor Cerny, and Justin Fogel) all record multi-hit efforts. Kaiden Cardoso also walked three times for the second time this season.

The Ottawa Titans continue the homestand with the second of a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After the homestand, the Titans open a six-game road trip with a weekend set against the New York Boulders before playing three next week against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.