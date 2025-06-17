Monsters Stunned Late After Holt's Go-Ahead Homer

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Mud Monsters were one out away from a road win to open the series - but a dramatic rally from Windy City spoiled the night in Crestwood.

Mississippi struck first with Victor Diaz's first home run of the season, a solo shot that gave the Mud Monsters an early lead. Diaz finished with two hits on the night, joined by Karell Paz, who also went 2-for-4 at the plate.

On the mound, James Boeree battled through 5.1 innings in a no-decision. The right-hander struck out a season-high nine batters, despite issuing five walks. Tyree Thompson followed with 3.2 innings of two-hit relief and a pair of strikeouts.

The ThunderBolts tied it in the sixth on a bunt single by James Dunlap, scoring Jalen Greer to make it 1-1.

In the top of the 10th, Travis Holt launched a go-ahead two-run homer to straightaway center, scoring Kasten Furr and giving Mississippi a 3-1 lead. It was Holt's sixth home run of the season.

But the ThunderBolts had one last swing in them. Sergio Sanchez (1-2) struck out the first batter he faced and got a sacrifice fly to bring Windy City within one. Then, with two outs and a full count, he walked Grant Thoroman, setting the stage for Michael Sandle, who sent a deep drive just beyond the reach of Brayland Skinner to walk it off.

Mississippi matched Windy City in hits (7) and out-homered the ThunderBolts, but a walk, a missed chance, and one perfectly placed swing proved to be the difference. The Mud Monsters left seven runners on and slipped to 2-5 on the road trip despite outhitting their opponent for the second straight night.

Standings Snapshot

With Tuesday's loss, Mississippi falls to 15-19 on the season and remains in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest Conference West Division:

Schaumburg Boomers - 22-12 (-)

Gateway Grizzlies - 20-13 (1.5 GB)

Joliet Slammers - 17-17 (5.0 GB)

Mississippi Mud Monsters - 15-19 (7.0 GB)

Windy City ThunderBolts - 9-25 (13.0 GB)

Mississippi has dropped two straight and sits 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Team Leaders (Through June 17):

AVG: Brayland Skinner (.301)

HR: Travis Holt (6)

RBI: Travis Holt (21)

SB: Brayland Skinner (25 - 1st in Frontier League)

ERA: Chris Barraza (0.59), Michael Reed (1.72)

Wins: Tyree Thompson (4 - T-2nd in Frontier League)

Strikeouts: Brian Williams (29), Brandon Mitchell (28), Rodney Theophile (26)

Up Next: Final Stop in Chicagoland and the downstate Illinois

The Mud Monsters continue their Midwest road swing with two more games in Crestwood against the Windy City ThunderBolts. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM on both Wednesday and Thursday at Ozinga Field.

From there, Mississippi heads downstate to Sauget for a three-game weekend series against the Gateway Grizzlies beginning Friday, June 20.

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park:

- June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday

- June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)

- June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission

- June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction

- June 29 - Howl in the Park, Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.

