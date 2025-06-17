Williams Belts First Homer of the Season as 'Cats Take Series Opener

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Tri-City ValleyCats (21-11) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (11-21) 10-3 on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Tri-City took a commanding lead in the second. Drew Durst walked John McHenry. Afterward, Cam Jones singled and McHenry moved to third. Amani Larry walked, which loaded the bases. Javeyan Williams then picked up an RBI walk, and Jones came around on a balk. Oscar Campos knocked in two with a single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

Down East struck in the bottom of the second. Cameron Masterman singled off Stephen Still. Trotter Harlan replaced Masterman at first after reaching on a fielder's choice. Jaylen Smith walked before Tyler Blaum singled in a run to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Larry walked in the fourth and Williams followed up with a two-run jack, his first of the season, to make it a 6-1 affair.

Larry singled in the sixth off Andrew Baker, and stole second and third. Campos lifted a sac fly to put Tri-City on top, 7-1.

Harlan reached on an error from Larry in the bottom of the sixth. Ali LaPread was hit by a pitch, and Harlan advanced to second. Smith brought in Harlan with a single. Then, Blaum grounded into a double play and LaPread went to third. Trey Law collected an RBI single to make it a 7-3 contest.

Tri-City pulled away in the ninth. David Tiburcio walked Jake Reinisch, and Julian Boyd pinch-ran for his teammate. Boyd swiped second and Ian Walters walked. Josh Leslie drove in Boyd with a single, and Walters moved to third. Leslie went to second on a wild pitch before Jones delivered a two-run knock to provide the ValleyCats with a 10-3 advantage.

Still (4-1) earned the win. He tossed 5.2 innings, allowing three runs, one earned on five hits, walking one, and striking out five. Brayhans Barreto (2.1 IP) and Liu Fuenmayor (1.0 IP) tossed 3.1 scoreless out of the bullpen to finish off the game.

Durst (0-5) received the loss. He lasted four frames, surrendering six runs on seven hits, walking four, and striking out two.

Tri-City takes on Down East tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18 th for a 7 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 10 | DOWN EAST 3

W: Stephen Still (4-1)

L: Drew Durst (0-5)

Attendance: 1,024

Time of Game: 2:50

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. The 'Cats are taking on the Down East Bird Dawgs in a six-game road trip from June 17-22. The next homestand will take place from June 24-26 against the Ottawa Titans. Secure your ticket to fun by logging onto tcvalleycats.com, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.