Zack Morris Becomes First Mud Monster Signed by MLB Organization

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - History has been made in the swamp. Left-handed pitcher Zack Morris has signed with the Colorado Rockies, becoming the first player in Mississippi Mud Monsters history to sign with a Major League Baseball organization. The Cabot, Arkansas native made his mark in Pearl, and now he's heading to the pros.

"This is a milestone for our organization," said Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "Zack's signing shows that what we're building here matters-not just to our fans, but to the baseball world. He believed in us from the beginning, and now he's the first to take that next big step. We're proud of him, and we're proud that the Mud Monsters are officially on the map."

Morris pitched in nine games for the Mud Monsters this season, posting a 3.85 ERA across 16.1 innings. He racked up 29 strikeouts against just 3 walks, keeping hitters off-balance with a mix of poise, grit, and pure left-handed nastiness. He struck out 10 batters in a single appearance on May 24 and wrapped up his Mud Monsters stint with three straight scoreless outings.

"This is exactly the kind of moment we coach for," said Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci. "Zack came in, did the work, and got better every time out. He's got the stuff, sure-but it's the way he competes, the way he carries himself, that made him stand out. We're thrilled to see him earn this opportunity."

From his high school dominance in Arkansas, to his SEC days with the Razorbacks, to a strong final collegiate season at TCU-Morris brought experience, command, and confidence to the mound in Pearl. He became an immediate fan favorite and a tone-setter for the club's pitching staff.

Whether it was shutting the door in the late innings or making hitters look like they'd just heard the morning bell at Bayside, Morris was all business between the lines. And while we don't know if he's packed a Screech-style scouting report for Rockies hitters, we do know this: he's earned every bit of this opportunity.

Zack Morris is headed to the Show. And the Mississippi Mud Monsters just made history.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.