Sandle's Home Run Gives ThunderBolts Ten-Inning Win

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - With two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning, Michael Sandle hit a two-run homer for the ThunderBolts to beat the Mississippi Mud Monsters 4-3 at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

In the first ever meeting between the two teams, pitching dominated most of the night. Buddie Pindel threw four scoreless innings to start the night before Victor Diaz jumped on his first pitch of the fifth. Diaz's solo home run gave the Mud Monsters (15-19) a 1-0 lead.

The ThunderBolts (9-25) responded with the tying run in the sixth. Jalen Greer singled, stole second and moved to third on an error. He scored on a James Dunlap bunt hit that knotted the score at one.

That remained the score through nine innings. In the top of the tenth, Travis Holt hit a two-run homer to give Mississippi the two-run lead but the ThunderBolts had an answer.

Kyle Harbison's sacrifice fly brought home the tiebreaker runner to pull the Bolts within one but with two outs and the bases empty, Sergio Sanchez was one out away from a sixth save. Grant Thoroman worked the count full before drawing a walk to extend the game before Sandle came up with a line drive over the centerfield wall, ending the game.

Trevin Reynolds (3-2) pitched the tenth inning for the win after Pindel allowed just a run on five hits over seven innings. Sanchez (1-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday night with Dylan Kirkeby (2-2, 5.14) getting the start for the Bolts against Mississippi's Brian Williams (1-2, 3.38). Game two of the series is free admission to veterans, active members of the military and seniors at Ozinga Field. It's also karaoke night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







