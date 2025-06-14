Duncan Goes the Distance in ThunderBolts Win

June 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - Greg Duncan threw his first career complete game and the ThunderBolts scored seven unanswered runs to beat the Evansville Otters 7-1 in game one of a doubleheader at Bosse Field Saturday night. Game two was suspended in the third inning and will be resumed on Sunday.

JT Benson gave the Otters (12-17) an early lead in the opener when he hit a solo home run in the second inning but the Evansville offense didn't surface the rest of the night.

Kyle Harbison tied the score in the next half inning, hitting his first career home run. Later in the inning, the Bolts (8-23) took their first lead as Michael Sandle doubled and Dakota Kotowski hit a two-run homer.

The Thunderbolts made it 4-1 in the fifth as Harbison singled and Kotowski hit an RBI double.

Evansville's defensive miscues led to the Bolts putting the game away in the final two innings. Three straight singles and a costly throwing error brought home two runs in the sixth, and in the seventh, Sandle walked and scored on two misthrows, making it 7-1.

Outside of the home run, Duncan wasn't threatened. Only two other Evansville batters made it as far as second base.

In all, Duncan (2-2) allowed only four hits and struck out five in the win. Parker Brahms (1-2) pitched 5.1 innings and gave up six runs (four earned) to take the loss.

Game two was scoreless into the bottom of the third when rain began to fall. The Otters put runners at first and second with two outs before play was halted. The game will pick up from that point with another seven-inning game to follow it.

Game two will be started by Bryce Hellgeth (0-2, 7.66) for the Bolts and Landon Willeman (1-1, 6.10) for the Otters. First pitch for the resumption of play from historic Bosse Field is scheduled for 3:05 and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.