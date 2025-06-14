Monsters Strike Back to Even Series in Schaumburg

June 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters in action

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters in action(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mud Monsters flipped the script in Game 2 of their weekend road series, riding a strong start from Luis Devers and a late offensive push to a 6-2 victory over the division-leading Schaumburg Boomers on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

Devers (3-3) struck out eight over six innings of five-hit ball to earn the win, and Mississippi's bullpen slammed the door with three perfect frames behind him. Michael Reed fanned four in two innings, and Sergio Sanchez struck out the side in the ninth to seal the deal.

The Mud Monsters opened the scoring with a wild third inning, capitalizing on three walks, a hit batter, and a trio of wild pitches to plate three runs on just one hit. Brayland Skinner added a spark in the seventh with a single and stolen base before scoring on a Kyle Booker RBI knock, and Skinner delivered the exclamation point with a solo homer in the ninth - his first of the season.

Booker finished 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, and Skinner went 2-for-5 with two runs, two steals, and two RBI. Kasten Furr also chipped in a single and scored, while Roberto Gonzalez reached base twice.

Schaumburg rallied in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2, but a long flyout by Anthony Calarco with two on ended the threat. The Mud Monsters responded with two insurance runs in the seventh and added one more in the ninth to even the series at a game apiece.

Standings Snapshot With the win, Mississippi improves to 15-17, remaining in fourth place but gaining ground in the Frontier League's Midwest Conference West Division:

Schaumburg Boomers - 21-11 Gateway Grizzlies - 18-13 (2.5 GB) Joliet Slammers - 17-15 (4.0 GB) Mississippi Mud Monsters - 15-17 (6.5 GB) Windy City ThunderBolts - 7-24 (14.0 GB)

Team Leaders (Through June 14): - AVG: Kyle Booker (.316) - HR: Travis Holt (5), Skinner (1) - RBI: Booker (19), Holt (17), Paz (15) - SB: Skinner (24 - T-1st in FL) - ERA: Chris Barraza (0.63) - Wins: Tyree Thompson (4 - T-2nd in FL) - Strikeouts: Brian Williams (29), Brandon Mitchell (28)

Up Next: Father's Day Finale The Mud Monsters wrap up their series against Schaumburg on Sunday at 1:00 PM. Rodney Theophile (2-1, 4.91 ERA) gets the start for Mississippi against Boomers right-hander Eric Turner (3-1, 3.64 ERA).

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park: - June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo - June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers) - June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission - June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction - June 29 - Howl in the Park, Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.