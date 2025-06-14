Bird Dawgs Bash, Arms Dazzle in 7-2 Victory

Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs blasted their way to a 7-2 win over the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday, with all seven runs coming via the long ball and their pitching staff allowing just one hit.

The Bird Dawgs broke the game open in the third when Emmanuel Tapia hit a three-run bomb and Cameron Masterman followed with a solo shot to take a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Bird Dawgs brought two more runs in as Jaylen Smith launched a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Jackals snuck across a run in the fourth on Sam Seeker's sacrifice fly to center, then added another in the sixth when Miguel Gomez grounded out to drive in a run and cut the deficit to 6-2.

Smith launched his second homer of the night in the ninth to cap the scoring at 7-2.

The Bird Dawgs pitching staff carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and finished the night allowing just one hit.

Andrew Baker earned the win, tossing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit relief. Brandon Kaminer made his first start of the season, striking out seven over four no-hit innings.

New Jersey starter Joe Joe Rodriguez took the loss, pitching six innings while giving up six hits and two earned runs.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs secured the series and improved to 10-20. They'll go for the sweep Sunday afternoon at Hinchliffe Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

