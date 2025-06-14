Grizzlies Beaten Up By Boulders

POMONA, NY. - The Gateway Grizzlies had an early lead on Saturday night against the New York Boulders, but could not hold the home team off the board for most of the night, giving up a season-high 14 runs in a 14-10 loss at Clover Stadium.

In the top of the first inning, Gateway got on the board right away, with Gabe Holt and Jose Alvarez leading off with singles, and D.J. Stewart reaching base on an error to make it 1-0 Grizzlies. Two batters later, Dale Thomas brought in a run with an RBI groundout for a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the first inning, New York got one run back on a wild pitch by Alvery De Los Santos, but in the bottom of the second inning, a leadoff walk mushroomed into a three-run frame for the Boulders to take a 4-2 advantage. Jack Scanlon then hit a two-run home run in the third that made the score 6-2 after an additional leadoff walk.

The Grizzlies again showed their rally DNA in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs to tie the game up at 6-6 thanks to RBI hits by Holt and Stewart. But the pitching staff just could not hold the Boulders' bats down- Fritz Genther doubled home the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the frame against Kenneth Schechter (0-1) for an 8-6 New York lead, and the Boulders would keep on scoring runs the rest of the way, plating at least one in each of the first seven frames of the contest, including multiple runs in five straight innings from the second to the sixth.

Trailing 13-6 after six innings, Gateway put up their second four-run inning of the game in the top of the seventh, with Victor Castillo hitting a two-run home run down the left field line to cut the deficit to 13-8. With two outs later in the inning and the bases loaded, Holt came up clutch again with a two-run single, making the score 13-10 and bringing the tying run up to the plate. But the Grizzlies got no closer in suffering the loss.

With the series even at one game apiece, Gateway and the Boulders will decide the weekend set in a rubber game on Sunday, June 15, at 12:00 p.m. CT before the Grizzlies make the long bus trip back home to Sauget.







