Zeisler's Record-Tying Grand Slam Fuels Florence

June 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, used a pair of multi-run innings, headlined by a Hank Zeisler grand slam, to defeat the Lake Erie Crushers, 8-2, Saturday night.

The game started slow for both teams, as Florence sent Jonaiker Villalobos (1-1) to the mound, dueling against Lake Erie righty Dylan Spain (1-1.)

Both starters got going quickly, with just one baserunner reaching for each in the first, before Florence threatened to start up the scoring in inning number two. A Zade Richardson walk, and Michael Quinones single would put a pair of runners in scoring position, before Spain would strand both, striking out a pair to end the inning.

Villalobos would hold strong, leaving a pair of runners on in the third, before an error in the fourth would help bring across the first run of the game. The one run would be all the Crushers were able to muster in the fourth, as Villalobos would settle in, stranding a runner on base.

Florence would strike back in support of their starting pitcher, taking advantage of a pair of errors to load the bases up for the Frontier League's leader in grand slams in 2025, Hank Zeisler. Zeisler would quickly make Lake Erie pay, hammering his third grand slam of the season to dead center field. The grand slam would tie the Frontier League record for grand slams in a season by one player, a number reached by Zade Richardson in 2024.

The lead would deem to be comfortable for Florence, as Villalobos would work through six innings, striking out a pair, and allowing just the one unearned run.

The offense would back up the staff even more, adding a trio of runs in the seventh, as well as Hector Nieves' fourth homer of the week in the eighth, building a lead that would be more than enough for Michael Barker to complete a three inning save.

The win moves the Y'alls to 14-17, and clinches a winning homestand this week.

Florence returns to action Sunday afternoon for the series finale versus the Lake Erie Crushers. LHP Eli Majick toes the rubber for Florence and will face off against RHP Darrien Ragins for Lake Erie. First pitch is set for 1:07 PM ET on Family Funday, presented by Gold Star, and Bark in The Park, presented by Hoov's Hangout.







