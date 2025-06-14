Québec Scores Four in the Eighth, Spoil Miners' Night in Front of Packed Skylands Stadium

Augusta, NJ - Feeding off their momentum from yesterday's 6-0 win, the Sussex County Miners got off to a quick start against the Québec Capitales. The Miners plated two runs in the first inning thanks to third baseman Sean Roby Jr.'s sacrifice fly and designated hitter Abdel Guadalupe's RBI single.

The Capitales knotted the game, 2-2, in the top of the third on Justin Gideon's RBI fielder's choice and shortstop Will Zimmerman's throwing error.

After a Québec pitching change in the bottom of the fifth, the Miners regained the lead, 4-2, when Roby Jr. smacked his second two-run homer in as many days, driving in first baseman Mahki Backstrom.

The Miners brought in right-hander Ronnie Voacolo in the eighth to relieve starting pitcher Kellen Brothers, who allowed two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out four in his seven innings of work. Voacolo struggled mightily, lasting only 2/3 of an inning after giving up two runs. With a man on and two outs, Voacolo was pulled for another right-hander, Tyler Luneke. Luneke was unable to limit the damage, allowing Voacolo's runner and one of his own to cross the plate. The Capitales surged ahead, 6-4, on the strength of the four-run inning.

In the top of the ninth, Sussex County kept Québec off the board to give themselves a chance. With one out in the bottom of the frame, the Miners brought the tying run to the plate. Pinch hitter Keenan O'Brien, who had been hot at home, grounded into a game-ending double play.

Roby Jr. finished the night with a 2-for-2 performance, scoring a run, driving in three, and working a walk. Center fielder Dom Johnson went 2-for-3 with a walk. Guadalupe has four RBI in his first four games with the Miners. Backstrom scored two runs. Brothers (3-0) received a no-decision, and Voacolo (0-2) took the loss.

The Miners continue to lead the Atlantic Conference East Division with a 23-9 record, but the Capitales still own the Frontier League's best record at 26-6.

Sussex County looks to take the series with a win in tomorrow afternoon's Father's Day game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com.

