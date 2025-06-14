Manzano Secures Twinbill Sweep with Complete Game in the Nightcap

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (20-10) won a pair of 5-1 games in a doubleheader against the Brockton Rox (14-17) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the second inning of game one. Kyle Novak singled off Santiago Ramirez. Jake Reinisch singled, and Novak went to third. Ian Walters knocked in a run to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage.

Cam Jones served as the opener and received a no-decision. He fired two scoreless innings, and issued one hit.

Brockton responded in the third. Brett Young singled off Austin Dill. Keagen Calero singled and swiped second before Evan Giordano was plunked, which loaded the bases. Jack-Thomas Wold lifted a sac fly to even the game, 1-1.

Tri-City countered in the bottom of the third. Javeyan Williams walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a balk, and scored on a sac fly from Novak to make it a 2-1 affair.

Novak doubled in the sixth and stole third. Reinisch then walked. Ethan Bobo induced a double play from Walters, and Novak scored. David Glancy and John McHenry ripped back-to-back doubles. Afterward, Amani Larry singled in a run to give Tri-City a 5-1 lead.

Gino Sabatine sealed the victory. He recorded his third save of the season. The right-hander tossed two shutout frames, and surrendered two hits.

Dill (1-0) earned the win. He pitched three innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits, and struck out three.

Ramirez (0-4) received the loss. He threw five frames, allowing three runs on five hits, walking four, and striking out two.

Brockton opened the scoring in game two in the second inning. Derek Bender launched a solo homer off Mikell Manzano to put the Rox on top, 1-0.

Tri-City responded in the third. Josh Leslie singled against Zach Eldred, went to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on a stolen base. Dylan Broderick walked before Julian Boyd knocked in a run with a single to tie the game, 1-1.

Glancy doubled in the fifth, but was thrown out at home trying to score on a single from Boyd. Chic DeGaetano proceeded to walk the next three batters, and Boyd scored the go-ahead run. Walters followed suit with a bases-clearing double against Dylan Bedder to give the ValleyCats a 5-0 lead.

Manzano delivered the first complete game for Tri-City since Arlo Marynczak went six innings in game one of a doubleheader on August 16 th, 2024 against the New York Boulders. Manzano (3-1) turned in seven innings of one-run ball for the win, yielding four hits, two walks, and struck out five.

Eldred (0-1) was handed the loss. He lasted 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on eight hits and walked two.

The ValleyCats go for the series win tomorrow, Sunday, June 15 th. The first pitch is slated for a 5 PM start.

GAME 1 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 5 | BROCKTON 1

W: Austin Dill (1-0)

L: Santiago Ramirez (0-4)

S: Gino Sabatine (3)

Time of Game: 1:46

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 5 | BROCKTON 1

W: Mikell Manzano (3-1)

L: Zach Eldred (0-1)

Time of Game: 1:54

Total Attendance: 2,056

