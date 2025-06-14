Unearned Runs, Walks Haunt Crushers in Loss to Y'alls

Florence, KY - The Lake Erie Crushers (16-14) were snake-bitten by unearned runs and walks in Saturday night's 8-2 loss to the Florence Y'alls (14-17). The series pulls even with the rubber match set for Sunday.

Both RHP Dylan Spain and LHP Jonaiker Villalobos were very effective in their respective starts, and Lake Erie got the first tally in the 4th with an RBI single from C Derek Vegas.

Spain continued to pitch well into the 5th, but his defense didn't hold up behind him. A fielding error by 2B Davie Morgan and a throwing error by SS Jarrod Watkins allowed the Y'alls to load the bases with two outs. 3B Hank Zeisler put a good swing on a serviceable 0-2 delivery from Spain and deposited it over the centerfield wall for a grand slam, his third of the young season, giving Florence a 4-1 lead.

The Crushers bats didn't take well to that crushing swing as Y'alls pitching set down 11 straight batters after the granny. RHP Austin Mora came in for Spain in the 7th and struggled to find the strike zone. He issued three walks, and all three came around to score. A solo homer from SS Hector Nieves put Florence up for good. While 1B Scout Knotts logged his second RBI single in as many games in the 8th, the Crushers fell 8-2 to the Y'alls.

Dylan Spain (1-2) was very undeserving of the loss, as he tossed a quality start - 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R (all unearned), 2 BB, and 7 strikeouts (tying a season high). Jonaiker Villalobos (2-1) got the win in a quality start of his own, and Y'alls reliever Michael Barker (1) got the final nine outs in a three inning save.

The rubber match between the Crushers and Y'alls is set for Sunday, June 15th at 1:07pm ET. Lefty Darrien Ragins will get the ball as Lake Erie looks for their second straight series win. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

