Grizzlies Outlast Boulders in Extra-Inning Epic

June 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

POMONA, NY. - The Gateway Grizzlies and New York Boulders waited out an hour-and-a-half rain delay on Friday night at Clover Stadium, then went back and forth in what turned out to be an instant classic in the first game of a weekend set before the Grizzlies emerged victorious by a final score of 10-9 in 10 innings.

Gateway fell behind in the contest first on an Isaac Bellony solo home run off Ben Harris, but had an answer two innings later in the top of the fourth when Mark Shallenberger crushed a two-run homer of his own to right field, putting the Grizzlies in front 2-1. New York responded by scoring both runs right back on a Bellony double to re-take a 3-2 advantage.

The Grizzlies were then able to put together another one of their patented "big innings" offensively in the top of the fifth, batting around and scoring five runs to vault out to a 7-3 lead, with an RBI single by Jose Alvarez getting the inning started, and a pair of RBI doubles by D.J. Stewart and Shallenberger punctuating the frame. Yet again, the Boulders countered with two runs of their own, but Donovan Burke was able to strand the tying runs on base and keep Gateway in front 7-5.

The lead held until the seventh inning, and was expanded to 9-5 on a two-out, two-run double by Edwin Mateo, but the comeback for New York began with a one-out walk and two-base throwing error by Tanner Garrison, followed by an RBI single from Fritz Genther that made the score 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh. After a wild pitch brought in another run and made the score 9-7, New York tied the game on a two-run home run by Jack Scanlon with two outs off Matt Hickey, knotting the score at 9-9.

Both bullpens held the line late, sending the contest to extra innings, and in the third such game for the Grizzlies on their current road trip, it was finally the charm. Gabe Holt drove in the automatic baserunner in the International Tiebreaker with an RBI double on the first pitch of the inning by Parker Kruglewicz (0-1), giving Gateway a 10-9 lead. In the bottom of the inning against Alec Whaley (1-0), the Boulders pushed the veteran right-hander to the limit, advancing the tying run to third base and putting the winning run on with a two-out infield single. But Whaley got Austin Dennis to ground out to shortstop, bringing an end to the long night and giving the Grizzlies just their second win in eight games this year that have gone past regulation.

Having won back-to-back contests in dramatic fashion, the Grizzlies will look to make it three in a row on Saturday, June 14, in the middle game of the series at Clover Stadium. Alvery De Los Santos will get the ball on the mound for Gateway against New York's Garrett Cooper, with first pitch at 5:30 p.m. CT.







