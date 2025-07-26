Stice Shines, But Grizzlies Blanked at Windy City

CRESTWOOD, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies were shut out for only the third time all season long on Saturday night at Ozinga Field, falling 2-0 to the Windy City ThunderBolts to break a four-game win streak.

Bennett Stice (2-2) was in command early, shutting out the Windy City offense through the first four innings, but a one-out error by D.J. Stewart in the bottom of the fifth was followed by a double to left-center field by Josh Gibson, scoring the game's first run to make it 1-0. The run would also remain unearned, and was the only tally the rookie right-hander allowed across six and two-thirds innings for a "quality start."

The Grizzlies' offense, meanwhile, had a few chances to get on the board against Windy City left-hander Isaac Milburn in his pro debut. Edwin Mateo led off the second inning with a double, but was eventually thrown out at home on a fielder's choice by Oscar Serratos in the frame.

Then, in the top of the sixth inning, Cole Brannen walked to lead off, but was picked off immediately by Milburn, proving costly when the next two batters- Jose Alvarez and Gabe Holt both got on base to put the tying run at second with one out.

Gateway was unable to capitalize on that chance, and after a rare run against Alec Whaley scored with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, they were also unable to score in the ninth despite getting the tying run to the plate right away on a leadoff single by Mark Shallenberger, suffering their third shutout loss all season and first since late June at Lake Erie.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in the finale of their road trip on Sunday afternoon, July 27, at 1:05 p.m. CT, with their starter to be named taking on Windy City right-hander and former Grizzlie Greg Duncan at Ozinga Field.







