Boulders Take Both Games of Double Header in NJ

Paterson, NJ - The New York Boulders completed their first doubleheader sweep away from home since 2017 by beating the New Jersey Jackals, 14-2 and 1-0, on Saturday night at Hinchliffe Stadium.

The Boulders (36-28) scored the only run of the nightcap when SS Austin Dennis crossed home on an infielder error with two outs in the top of the fourth inning.

It was just enough support for LHP Mitchell Senger (W, 1-1 / 5.2 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 3 BB, 4 K), who picked up his first win of the season, while RHP Scott Harper got help from his defense to finish the sixth inning - CF Ryan Vogel gunned down Sam Angelo at home plate for the final out - and RHP Tyler Vail worked around a pair of two-out walks and a barely-foul groundball in the bottom of the seventh to rack up his 11th save and preserve the Boulders' sixth straight win.

New Jersey (21-43) RF Arbert Cipion appeared to have smacked a walk-off two-run double past third base, but the ground ball was ruled foul by home plate umpire Tyler Melhop and Cipion bounced into a game- ending force play on the very next pitch.

Earlier in the evening, the Boulders rolled to a 14-2 win after falling behind 2-1 in the first inning. They took the lead for good on second inning RBI singles from CF Ryan Vogel and 2B Kyle Hess, then poured it on by scoring six runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Rosso and RF Enzo Apodaca both lofted two-run homers over the high net in right field, while Rosso also had a two-run double, with LF Fritz Genther and 1B Christian Ficca contributing two-run singles, all backing Garrett Cooper 's second complete-game victory of the year. The righty upped his record to 6-1, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Also of note:

* The HR for Apodaca was his first as a pro, having joined the team on Tuesday

* The Boulders have won six games in a row for the second time this year, moving to a season-high seven games over .500, and are just one game behind the East Division leading Sussex County Miners

* New York finished their season series against the Jackals with a record of 11-1, and wrapped up an 8-1 stretch of nine straight games vs New Jersey (5-1) & Sussex County (3-0)

The Boulders are now off until Tuesday morning, when they open a three-game series in Troy, NY, against the Tri-City ValleyCats. First pitch at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (aka "The Joe") is set for 11:00am EDT.







