ValleyCats Win Fifth Straight Behind Still's Gutsy Outing

July 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (37-26) defeated the Québec Capitales (46-19) 12-2 on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Yankee Trails Night.

Québec opened the scoring for the second straight night. Marc-Antoine Lebruex singled off Stephen Still and moved to second on a wild pitch. 2017 ValleyCat Ruben Castro singled in a run to provide the Capitales with a 1-0 advantage.

Tri-City struck in the home half of the first. Kyle Novak singled off Ty Buckner. David Glancy and Jake Reinisch went back-to-back to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-1. It was the third homer of the season for Glancy and the 13 th of the year for Reinisch.

Tri-City added in the second. Chris Burgess doubled and moved to third on a single from Dylan Broderick. Josh Leslie and Julian Boyd delivered run-scoring knocks to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-1.

Reinisch singled in the third and Broderick launched a two-run jack, his fourth of the season, to give the ValleyCats a 7-1 lead.

Lebruex walked in the fifth and came around after back-to-back singles from Castro and Anthony Quirion, which cut the deficit to 7-2.

Reinisch and Ian Walters singled off Ryusuke Ito in the ValleyCats fifth. Broderick walked to load the bases. Leslie had an RBI hit by pitch. Afterward, Amani Larry brought in Walters with an infield single. Boyd collected his second RBI of the evening with a walk to make it a 10-2 game.

Walters reached on an error from Emile Boies in the seventh. Burgess doubled off Kevin Rodriguez to plate Walters and give the 'Cats an 11-2 lead.

Leslie singled in the eighth, and advanced to second on a passed ball. Boyd plated Leslie with a single to make it a 12-2 affair.

Still (8-2) earned the win and had a quality start. The left-hander threw 121 pitches across six innings, yielding two runs on nine hits, walking two, and striking out five. Nate Nabholz and Dylan Morrill combined for three perfect innings in relief to seal the win.

Buckner (5-4) received the loss. He pitched three frames, allowing seven runs on nine hits, striking out three.

Tri-City looks to sweep Québec tomorrow, Sunday, July 27 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 12 | QUÉBEC 2

W: Stephen Still (8-2)

L: Ty Buckner (5-4)

Time of Game: 2:50

Attendance: 2,511

