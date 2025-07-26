Tapia's Homer Not Enough as Bird Dawgs Fall Late

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec - A back-and-forth effort wasn't enough for the Down East Bird Dawgs, who clawed within a run in the sixth inning but couldn't keep pace late, falling 7-4 to the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Saturday night at Stade Quillorama.

Down East struck first in the opening inning, as Jaylen Smith delivered an RBI single to give the Bird Dawgs a 1-0 lead. But the Aigles answered in the second, when Alan Marrero tied the game with an RBI double. Trois-Rivičres then capitalized on a series of defensive miscues, scoring three more runs on errors, to take a 4-1 lead.

Stephen DiTomaso chipped into the deficit with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but John Montes answered with one of his own in the bottom half to make it 5-2.

Emmanuel Tapia launched a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the deficit to one, but Trois-Rivičres had the final word. Victor Sanchez delivered an RBI single, and Justin Farmer forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to seal the 7-4 result.

Eric Waldichuk (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, on two hits across two innings.

Jesen Therrien (4-3) earned the win, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking none over eight innings. Alexander Castro closed it out with a scoreless ninth for his save.

The Bird Dawgs, now 28-36, will look to avoid the series sweep as they wrap up their 10-game Canadian road trip on Sunday, July 27, against Trois-Rivičres.

