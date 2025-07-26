Solid Pitching, Timely Hits Lift Titans to Win

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (32-33) bounced back with a 7-4 victory over the Evansville Otters (24-40) on Saturday - as the club used a five-run second frame to set up the rubber game.

After stranding a leadoff double in the first, the offence placed runners on the corners against Parker Brahms (loss, 2-6) in the second inning. Nolan McCarthy doubled, followed by a Kaiden Cardoso single, giving way for Victor Cerny to open the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right. The rally continued as Taylor Wright and Jackie Urbaez went back-to-back with RBI singles before AJ Wright brought home a pair with a base hit of his own. In total, the Titans sent nine to the plate, scoring five times on six hits.

With a healthy lead, left-hander Kaleb Hill (win, 3-2) saw the Otters get on the board with a two-run double from Dennis Pierce in the top of the third, making it 5-2. Hill made the spot start after 16 straight relief appearances.

The Otters made it a two-run game as a one-out walk and double setup an RBI groundout from Pierce in the fifth, plating JJ Cruz.

Making his first start since June 1st, Hill left in line for the win after five solid innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Signed earlier in the day and making his professional debut, right-hander Kyle Demi fanned the first two of the sixth inning before a walk reached base. Logan Brown smacked an RBI double to right-centre, scoring Keenan Taylor from first to make it a 5-4 game.

Held silent through the middle innings, the Titans made the bottom of the seventh count by loading the bases with two down. As the Otters gave way to left-hander Jackson Malouf, Victor Cerny ripped the first pitch to right to score Aaron Casillas and AJ Wright to make it 7-4.

Brahms gave the visitors six and two-thirds, allowing seven runs on nine hits, walking three, hitting two, and striking out two in the loss.

In a tight game, the Titans turned to Shane Gray (save, 6) for the nine-out save. Gray retired nine of the ten he faced, striking out four over three scoreless innings to get the Titans back in the win column.

Jackie Urbaez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the win. Aaron Casillas and Nolan McCarthy also doubled in the victory, while Victor Cerny picked up two hits and three RBI. Kaiden Cardoso reached four times, going 1-for-1 with three walks.

