Boomers Match Record in Rout

July 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in seven of their eight trips to the plate and equaled the franchise's single game record for runs in a 20-5 rout of the Joliet Slammers at Wintrust Field on Saturday night.

Joliet held brief leads early of 1-0 and 2-1. Chase Dawson, making his first plate appearance in his return to the club, tied the game in the first with a sacrifice fly while Kyle Fitzgerald smacked his fifth homer of the season in the second, a three-run blast to give the Boomers the lead for good. Michael Gould and Dawson added RBI singles in the five-run frame which saw the Boomers lead 6-2. Banks Tolley doubled home a run in the third and Alec Craig doubled home two in the inning. The onslaught continued with a run in the fifth, five in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the eighth.

Cole Cook was the beneficiary of the run support, working seven innings to nab his seventh win of the season. Cook struck out eight. Nick Paciorek and Ross Thompson finished out the win. The pitching staff fanned 13. Six players registered multiple hits as the Boomers tallied 19. Andrew Sojka logged four hits including his 16th homer of the year. Gould, Tolley and Fitzgerald all finished with three. Fitzgerald drove home four. Craig and Dawson both finished with three RBIs. The Boomers have scored 10 or more runs in 16 games this season and own 23 comeback victories.

The Boomers (41-23) conclude the homestand on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm. RHP Eric Turner (6-1, 5.00) is slated to make the start opposite All-Star LHP CJ Blowers (2-2, 2.30) on a Family Sunday featuring pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs. The fun of the 2025 season is starting to wind down. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.