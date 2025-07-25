Dawson Set for Return to Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce the return of one of the most exciting players in Frontier League history, Chase Dawson.

Dawson owns nearly every career offensive record and will join an already potent lineup. The five-time All-Star (three midseason, two postseason) has boosted his presence on the international stage and joins the team after playing for Bravos de Leon in the Mexican League this summer. Dawson spent the offseason in Nicaragua and starred for the country while helping them qualify for the World Baseball Classic for the first time. The left-handed hitter also played for Leones de Leon this winter with several other members of the Boomers.

Dawson holds career records for games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, hit by pitch, total bases, extra-base hits and stolen bases. The Northwest Indiana native initially joined the Boomers in 2019 and has been a key member of four playoff teams. Dawson brings a career average of .300 with the Boomers to the final month of the campaign along with 24 homers, 76 doubles and 48 triples to go with 144 steals in his six seasons with the club spanning over 400 games. The 48 triples are second all-time in league history, trailing only Hall of Famer Chris Sidick.

Dawson electrified the Frontier League in 2022 when he set a league record by recording 24 triples. Dawson recorded more triples (24) than doubles (22) that year. Dawson has hit .310 or better in three of his seasons with the Boomers. The Valparaiso University product also set single season records for hits and total bases while holding the top two slots in stolen bases. Dawson has stolen 25 or more bases in each of his four full seasons with the club. Over 700 career games at all levels, Dawson owns a career average of .294 with nearly 400 RBIs and 200 steals.

Dawson played in all 96 games for the Boomers last summer and batted .289 with four homers and 63 RBIs along with 17 doubles, six triples and 44 stolen bases. Following the season the 28-year old landed in the Atlantic League and hit .389 in nine games for York.

Dawson is set to rejoin the team after the club returns from Mississippi in time to help in the playoff race as the team looks to return to the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

