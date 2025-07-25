NY Boulders Honor 2025 Scholarship Winners

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce this year's winners of the Boulders University Scholarship Awards, presented by the NY Boulders Community Foundation.

The awardees, listed alphabetically below, were honored in an on-field ceremony last night during the Boulders' home game vs. the Sussex County Miners.

The Boulders University Scholarship, presented by McH & N, a local McDonald's operator, recognizes up to six (6) students per year, with each receiving $500 donated from the NY Boulders Community Fund.

The scholarship is open to graduating seniors entering college or graduate school who are pursuing professional careers in the business of sports.

Among the questions applicants are asked to answer:

o What are you planning to study and why are you interested?

o What traits or skills do you possess that will transfer to a career in the sports or business industries?

o What experiences have you had (aside from playing, if you plan to pursue a career in sports) that you feel have prepared you for a future career in sports or business?

Please join us in congratulating the 2025 Boulders University Scholarship recipients:

Harrison Caprara - Graduated from: Clarkstown HS South - Attending: Fairfield University - Projected Major: Sports Leadership & Management o Minors: Finance and Educational Studies

Quinn Pikarsky - Graduated from: Cornwall Central HS - Attending: University of South Carolina - Projected Major(s): Sport & Entertainment Management and Finance







